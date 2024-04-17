Texas Tech set for Big 12 Championships

LUBBOCK, Texas – The No. 25 Texas Tech Lady Raiders are set to begin the Big 12 Championships at the Michael and Anne Greenwood Tennis Center in Stillwater, Okla., on Wednesday, April 17 at 3 p.m. against the Cincinnati Bearcats.

Texas Tech (17-7, 10-3 Big 12) is coming into the Big 12 Championships as the 4-seed, its highest seeding since 2021, as they face 13-seeded Cincinnati. The Lady Raiders are on a two-match win streak after winning their regular-season finale with a sweep over Cincinnati. In the match, Camryn Stepp and Jermine Sherif as well as Mariya Polishchuk and Cristina Tiglea helped Tech to its 18th doubles point. Then, Metka Komac, Sherif and Tiglea all won in singles to claim the program record 10th conference win.

In doubles, the No. 7-ranked pair of Komac and Sayfetdinova and the duo of Polishchuk and Tiglea lead the team with 17 dual doubles wins apiece. On the singles side, Andreea Lila leads the Lady Raiders with 20 overall wins, while Lila, Sayfetdinova and No. 46 Tiglea all boast a team-best 12 dual singles wins each.

The Cincinnati Bearcats have an overall record of 8-14 and finished with a 1-12 record in Big 12. Cincinnati’s one win in conference came against Houston (4-0) back on March 24. The Bearcats are currently on a four-match losing streak after dropping contests to Iowa State (3-4), Oklahoma State (0-4), K-State (1-6) and Texas Tech (0-4). Rozalia Gruszczynska leads the Bearcats on the singles front as she totals 10 dual wins with eight of those coming at court one. In doubles, Gruszczynska and Gabrielle Guenther as well as Morgan Pyrz and Sakurako Watanabe total a team-leading nine dual wins on the year.

All matches in the championships will have live stats available and will be streamed on ESPN+. Follow @TexasTechWTEN on X for updates and scores of the matches.

