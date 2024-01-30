By: Julissa Garcia / Alpha Media Intern

Can’t decide on where to eat in Lubbock? Look no further.

The Hub City is now the 5th fastest growing most affordable city in the U.S. and offers people many restaurant options, from American food to Mexican cuisine, fast food options, and everything in between. While many people don’t view Lubbock as a top dining destination, the food choices in Lubbock are endless.

Nothing starts your morning better than fueling up on eggs, bacon, and pancakes. Snooze, The Original Pancake House, and The Farmhouse Restaurant are just a few of the best breakfast spots in Lubbock. The Lubbock Breakfast House and Grill is another breakfast option with two different locations. A local favorite for college students is to have breakfast at Rain Café.

While breakfast options are stacked in Lubbock there are many food places that can help your wallet. Some wallet friendly restaurants include Cast iron Grill, The Plaza, Red Zone Café, Picantes, Buns Over Texas, and Raider Burrito.

A restaurant review cannot be official until you have tried out Dirks Chicken, Orlando’s Italian Restaurant, or Evie Maes BBQ. These Lubbock restaurants are classic go to spots and iconic restaurants for the 806.

Lubbock original restaurants are timeless, but some new restaurants are making an impact in the Hub City. Sprinkles Cupcakes, a very popular cupcake bakery chain officially opened up in November 2023 and has been a huge, sweet treat destination since the grand opening. In June 2023, Johnny Fab’s Cadillac Grill had its grand opening where the showcased their savory menu of burgers, sandwiches, and more.

Capital Pizza, Torchy’s Tacos, Fuzzy’s Tacos Shop, Teddy Jacks, and Chimmy’s are some of the college student favorite places to grab a quick bite at.

Lubbock’s wide variety of food choices allow this city to support its fast growth population. Whether you are a college student or a food fanatic there is a place for you in Lubbock. Next time you can’t decide on what to eat, remember there is a solution for all your cravings anywhere in Lubbock.