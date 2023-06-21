Zac Brown Band’s John Driskell Hopkins Gives Fans A Health Update On His ALS Diagnosis

John Driskell Hopkins is continuing to take things one day at a time in his battle with ALS. The Zac Brown Band guitarist is giving the public an update just over a year after revealing his diagnosis. “I don’t feel a lot different than I did last year,” he tells People. “I can tell that some things are continuing to slow down. My voice is being affected, and that’s something that I really notice as a singer, but I’m still playing and I’m still performing and still singing.” Hopkins’ pace has also prevented him from executing live shows the way he wants to, by giving the audience an animated performance. The musician says he relies on his sense of humor to keep things light. “I like to poke fun at myself,” he explains.