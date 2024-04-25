2024 Big 12-BIG EAST Battle Schedule Announced

LUBBOCK, Texas – Another piece to the Texas Tech men’s basketball schedule has been announced with the Red Raiders set to host DePaul in a Big 12-Big East Battle matchup on December 4 at the United Supermarkets Arena.

The BIG EAST and Big 12 Conferences announced the 2024 schedule for the Big 12-BIG EAST Battle, the men’s basketball non-conference scheduling alliance which is in its sixth year. Game times and television networks will be announced when available.

Texas Tech has previously announced it will host Texas A&M on November 29 at the United Supermarkets Arena and will also host join Syracuse, Texas, and Saint Joseph’s in the field for the 2024 Legends Classic presented by Old Trapper, returning to Barclays Center on November 21-22, 2024. Matchups and the full event schedule are still to be announced.

Tech is 1-3 all-time in the Big 12-Big East Battle after falling 103-95 in overtime at Butler last season in Hinkle Fieldhouse after beating Georgetown at home in the previous season. DePaul owns a 3-0 all-time advantage in the series after a 65-60 overtime win over the Red Raiders in the most recent meeting on December 4, 2019 in Chicago. The Blue Demons also took a 76-70 win on November 25, 2011 in Orlando and a 50-47 victory on December 17, 1983 in Osaka, Japan.

The Red Raiders are coming off their first season under head coach Grant McCasland who led the team to a 23-11 overall record, an 11-7 record in Big 12 games and to the 2023 NCAA Tournament. Tech was 15-2 at home and finished tied for third in the Big 12 standings.

Chris Holtman will be leading DePaul in his first season after he was the head coach at Ohio State for seven seasons, three at Butler and three at Gardner-Webb. The Blue Demons are coming off a 2023-24 season where they went 3-29, were 0-20 in Big East play and finished with an 0-11 road record.

Each conference has added member schools since the start of the original agreement. The Battle will include 11 matchups for the second straight season. The BIG EAST will host six games in 2024-25 while the Big 12 will host five. The 2024 matchups will feature seven teams ranked in the final AP poll of the 2023-24 season, including defending national champion Connecticut. Five of the 11 participant teams made it to the Sweet 16 in the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

The Battle matchups are jointly determined by the two conferences, with the home team choosing the venue of its game. Broadcast arrangements for the contests will be determined by the national television rights holder of the home team, which is FOX Sports for the BIG EAST and ESPN for the Big 12.

TEXAS TECH IN THE BIG 12-BIG EAST BATTLE

11/30/2023: Butler 103, Texas Tech 95 (OT) – Indianapolis, Indiana

11/30/2022: Texas Tech 79, Georgetown 65 – Lubbock, Texas

12/01/2021: Providence 72, Texas Tech 68 – Providence, Rhode Island

2020: Texas Tech vs. St. John’s (CANCELED) – Lubbock, Texas

12/04/2019: DePaul 65, Texas Tech 60 (OT) – Chicago, Illinois

BIG 12-BIG EAST BATTLE SCHEDULE

December 3

Cincinnati at Villanova

BYU at Providence

December 4

Baylor at Connecticut

Kansas at Creighton

DePaul at Texas Tech

Marquette at Iowa State

December 6

Georgetown at West Virginia

Xavier at TCU

December 7

Kansas State at St. John’s

Butler at Houston

December 8

Oklahoma State at Seton Hall

