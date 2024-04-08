96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

2024 CMT Music Awards: The winners

April 7, 2024 10:08PM CDT
Share
Brynn Osborn/CBS

The 2024 CMT Music Awards, hosted by Kelsea Ballerini, aired live from the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, on CBS Sunday.

Here are the winners:

Video of the Year
Jelly Roll, “Need a Favor”

Female Video of the Year
Lainey Wilson, “Watermelon Moonshine”

Male Video of the Year
Jelly Roll, “Need A Favor”

Duo/Group Video of the Year
Dan + Shay, “Save Me The Trouble”

Collaborative Video of the Year
Carly Pearce feat. Chris Stapleton, “We Don’t Fight Anymore”

Breakthrough Female Video of the Year
Ashley Cooke, “your place”

Breakthrough Male Video of the Year
Warren Zeiders, “Pretty Little Poison”

CMT Performance of the Year
Jelly Roll – “Need a Favor”

CMT Digital-First Performance of the Year
Scotty McCreery, “It Matters To Her”

June Carter Cash Humanitarian Award
Trisha Yearwood

 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

23Chayce Beckham
1:00am
Chillin ItCole Swindell
12:57am
As Shes Walking AwayZac Brown Band W/ Alan Jackson
12:53am
Think Im In Love With YouChris Stapleton
12:50am
Girl Like YouJason Aldean
12:46am
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Keith Urban Joins ‘The Voice’ As Mentor
2

Blake Shelton Shares Excitement For 'All For The Hall' Concert
3

Unveiling the Heart of Chicago Med: A Conversation with Marlyne Barrett
4

Earth Might Move 1 Second Back In Time
5

Texas Tech run-rules SFA 16-4, Tuesday Afternoon