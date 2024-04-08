2024 CMT Music Awards: The winners
The 2024 CMT Music Awards, hosted by Kelsea Ballerini, aired live from the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, on CBS Sunday.
Here are the winners:
Video of the Year
Jelly Roll, “Need a Favor”
Female Video of the Year
Lainey Wilson, “Watermelon Moonshine”
Male Video of the Year
Jelly Roll, “Need A Favor”
Duo/Group Video of the Year
Dan + Shay, “Save Me The Trouble”
Collaborative Video of the Year
Carly Pearce feat. Chris Stapleton, “We Don’t Fight Anymore”
Breakthrough Female Video of the Year
Ashley Cooke, “your place”
Breakthrough Male Video of the Year
Warren Zeiders, “Pretty Little Poison”
CMT Performance of the Year
Jelly Roll – “Need a Favor”
CMT Digital-First Performance of the Year
Scotty McCreery, “It Matters To Her”
June Carter Cash Humanitarian Award
Trisha Yearwood
