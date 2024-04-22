Lubbock Public Library Events for the Week of April 21

Learn to Knit and Crochet at Groves Branch Library

Monday, April 22

3:00 to 5:00 PM

Want to learn how to knit and crochet? Join us to learn this craft at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. Ages 8 and up are welcome! Please bring your own needles and yarn. For more information, call 806-775-3723.

DIY Time at Patterson Branch Library

Monday, April 22

4:00 to 6:00 PM

Join us for some adult crafting! We will upcycle cereal boxes and turn them into organizers for your home and office. For ages 16 and up at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. Children under 16 are welcome to attend but must be accompanied by an adult. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Button Flower Bouquet at Mahon Library

Monday, April 22

4:30 to 5:30 PM

Celebrate Earth Day with the library and create your own unique bouquet of button flowers! For teens at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

Adult Coloring Night at Groves Branch Library

Monday, April 22

6:30 to 8:00 PM

Join us for a relaxing session of coloring! Coloring pages and art supplies are provided. For ages 15 and up at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. For more information, call 806-775-3723.

Come to preschool storytime at the library! This week’s schedule is:

Mahon Library (1306 9th Street), Tuesday, April 23, 10:30 AM

Patterson Branch Library (1836 Parkway Drive), Tuesday, April 23, 11:30 AM

Groves Branch Library (5520 19th Street), Wednesday, April 24, 10:30 AM

Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue), Thursday, April 25, 10:30 AM

Knit With Us at Groves Branch Library

Tuesday, April 23

1:00 to 3:00 PM

Join us for an afternoon of knitting at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. We meet every Tuesday afternoon! All skill levels and ages are welcome. Please bring your own needles and yarn. For more information, call 806-775-3723.

Plan-To-Do-Better: Meet, Greet, and Plan Group at Patterson Branch Library

Tuesday, April 23

5:30 to 6:45 PM

Bring your planner and let’s plan for the upcoming month! You are welcome to bring extra stickers to swap, share, or personalize your planner. For ages 16 and up at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Spanish Language Lessons at Patterson Branch Library

Tuesday, April 23

5:30 to 6:30 PM

Teachers from Texas Tech University and Frenship ISD will teach elementary children lessons in how to speak Spanish. Participants will also learn about Spanish Speaking countries. For elementary-aged children at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Textured Art at Groves Branch Library

Tuesday, April 23

6:00 to 7:30 PM

Create a piece of textured art with our friends from Art & Co! Registration is required. For ages 16 and up at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. For more information or to register, call 806-775-3723.

Tiny Tots Storytime at Godeke Branch Library

Wednesday, April 24

12:30 to 1:00 PM

Come to the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue, for storytime and a free book, courtesy of Literacy Lubbock. For more information, call Literacy Lubbock at 806-775-3634.

Senior Day Out at Patterson Branch Library

Wednesday, April 24

2:00 to 3:00 PM

Join us for fun activities, socializing, and educational information for ages 50 and up at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. This week we will be celebrating National Pig in a Blanket Day and get a Catholic Charities overview with Sabrina Robbins. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Cozy Corner Book Club at Godeke Branch Library

Wednesday, April 24

4:00 to 5:00 PM

Enjoy a cozy mystery book club with other enthusiasts at Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue. This month we will discuss “Louisiana Longshot” by Jana Deleon. In May we will discuss “The Diva Runs Out of Thyme” by Krista Davis. Call 806-775-3362 or email [email protected] to sign up and reserve a copy of the book. For ages 18 and up.

Tiny Tots Storytime at Groves Branch Library

Thursday, April 25

11:00 to 11:30 AM

Come to the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, for a storytime and a free book, courtesy of Literacy Lubbock. For more information, call Literacy Lubbock at 806-775-3634.

Game On at Patterson Branch Library

Thursday, April 25

3:30 to 5:00 PM

Join us for board games and video games for grades K-12 at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Teen Anime Club at Groves Branch Library

Thursday, April 25

4:30 to 5:30 PM

Come to Anime Club and make new friends who like anime! We will watch anime, eat snacks, and do some other fun activities. For ages 13-17 at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. For more information, call 806-775-3723.

Parenting Cottage Storytime at Groves Branch Library

Friday, April 26

10:30 to 11:00 AM

Join us for a special storytime at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. Each family will receive a free copy of the book read while supplies last courtesy of the Parenting Cottage. For more information, call 806-775-3723.

Widening Horizons STEM Program at Patterson Branch Library

Friday, April 26

4:00 to 5:00 PM

Enjoy a fun STEM activity with the Texas Tech student group, Widening Horizons at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. Each activity is geared towards grades K-5th, but all are welcome. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Story Ballet for Ages 6-10 at Mahon Library

Friday, April 26

4:30 to 5:30 PM

Ballet Lubbock presents an after-school ballet program for ages 6 to 10 at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. Step into a world of magic and creativity. We will go on an enchanting journey where dance, art, music, and history come together. Learn fundamentals of classical technique in Ballet and the stories, artists, dance, and composers of great classical ballets. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

Left-To-Right Book Club at Patterson Branch Library

Saturday, April 27

2:00 to 3:00 PM

Join us to discuss “Clap When You Land” Elizabeth Acevedo. Book discussion titles are available for checkout in limited quality. There are also copies available of Libby in audiobook and eBook. Next month’s title will be “Male vs. Man” by Dondre Whitfield. For ages 16 and up at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Arabic Language and Culture at Mahon Library

Saturday, April 27

2:00 to 3:00 PM

Learn the basics of Arabic language and culture though fun activities at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street! In partnership with Texas Tech Professor, Rula Al-Hmoud. All ages are welcome! For more information, call 806-775-2835.