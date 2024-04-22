City of Lubbock to Host Public Meet & Greet with Lubbock Police Chief Candidates

On Thursday, April 25, 2024, the City will host a public meet & greet reception for the Lubbock Police Chief finalists from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center Terrace Suite. All community members are welcome and encouraged to attend. Opportunities to provide feedback will be available.

Below are the four finalists for Lubbock Chief of Police listed in alphabetical order:

Chief Glen Fowler. Fowler serves as the Chief of Police & Assistant Vice President of the Methodist Health System, Dallas, Texas. Chief Fowler began his career in Lubbock rising to the rank of Captain in the Lubbock Police Department, then serving as Deputy Chief for the Allen Police Department and Chief for the Watauga Police Department prior to joining the Methodist Health System Police Department as Chief.

These finalists are the results of an intensive, nationwide search.

The City will name the recommended finalist as soon as possible.