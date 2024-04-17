96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

A piece of ‘Yellowstone’ is coming to Stagecoach

April 17, 2024 2:55PM CDT
Courtesy of Stagecoach Festival

Stagecoach Festival has teamed up with MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios and Paramount Network’s Yellowstone to bring the iconic Dutton Ranch to Indio, California.

Attendees can relax and unwind beneath the Dutton Ranch shade while checking out pictures and exclusive merchandise from Yellowstone and 1923, as the pop-up transports them to Montana. Fans will also have the opportunity to meet several cast members.

Stagecoach Festival will take place April 26-28 at Indio’s Empire Polo Club. Artists performing include Eric Church, Morgan Wallen, Miranda Lambert, Jelly Roll, HARDY, Bailey Zimmerman and Megan Moroney.

For passes and the full lineup, visit stagecoachfestival.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

