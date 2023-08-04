96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Alan Jackson Reflects On ‘Remember When’

August 4, 2023 5:21AM CDT
Alan Jackson Reflects On 'Remember When'
The 20th anniversary of Alan Jackson’s hit ballad “Remember When” is about more than just the celebration of a major career plot point.   It’s also a chance for Jackson to look back at the love story that inspired the song: His marriage of four-plus decades to his wife, Denise. In a reflection on the 20th anniversary of the song posted to his social media, Jackson acknowledges the impact his own love story had on “Remember When.”   “Denise and I met as kids, and all that’s true,” he says, alongside a black-and-white photo of the couple’s younger selves sitting in a car. “And most of that is just reflections of our life, and some of it looking ahead.”   The song, which Jackson wrote solo, isn’t solely a message to his wife. It’s also a masterful reflection on the impact a long relationship has over the course of two lives.

