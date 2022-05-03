      Weather Alert

Amputee Wraps Up Marathon Record Quest

May 3, 2022 @ 9:20am
Closeup low angle view of a late 20'sman doing some cardio workout on a treadmill. He's wearing gray sports t-shirt, soaked in sweat.There are three more people next to him, blurry. Back lit, Sun is flaring from the right hand side.

If you’re having trouble finding motivation today to go for a run or get your workout in – this might help.  Amputee athlete Jacky Hunt-Broersma just completed 104 marathons in 104 days.  Yes, 104 marathons with a carbon-fiber prosthesis.   The 46-year-old lost her left leg below the knee to a rare cancer.  Every day since January 17, she has done 26.2 miles either outside near her home in Gilbert, Arizona, or on a treadmill.  Last month, a British runner did 101 marathons in 101 days.

What’s something on your bucket list (marathon, triathlon, etc) that you are incredibly proud to have accomplished?

