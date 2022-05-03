Amputee Wraps Up Marathon Record Quest

If you’re having trouble finding motivation today to go for a run or get your workout in – this might help. Amputee athlete Jacky Hunt-Broersma just completed 104 marathons in 104 days. Yes, 104 marathons with a carbon-fiber prosthesis. The 46-year-old lost her left leg below the knee to a rare cancer. Every day since January 17, she has done 26.2 miles either outside near her home in Gilbert, Arizona, or on a treadmill. Last month, a British runner did 101 marathons in 101 days.
What’s something on your bucket list (marathon, triathlon, etc) that you are incredibly proud to have accomplished?