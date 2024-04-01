April First Friday Art Trail at the Buddy Holly Center

The Buddy Holly Center invites the community to participate in Lubbock’s First Friday Art Trail on Friday, April 5, 2024. First Friday Art Trail is a program of LHUCA (the Louise Hopkins Underwood Center for the Arts). Held on the first Friday of every month in venues around the city, galleries, restaurants, and businesses open FREE of charge to display local and regional visual and performing art. The First Friday Art Trail works to promote art and outreach within the community of Lubbock by providing an opportunity to enjoy fine art and entertainment.

Friday, April 5, 2024

6:00 – 9:00

1801 Crickets Avenue

FREE admission

Refreshments will be available.

Please note that no outside food or beverage will be permitted inside the venue.

South Plains College Art Faculty Show features the works of South Plains College Art Faculty, Chris Adams, Allison Black, Kara Donatelli, Scotty Hensler & Kristy Kristinek. Through their commitment to education and art, they believe in the mission of enriching our community. This collection brings together a diverse range of their artistic inquiry, endeavors, process in mediums including painting, drawing, metals, sculpture, and ceramics, to showcase the multifaceted nature of human expression and creativity.

South Plains College Art Faculty Show will be in the Fine Arts Gallery from April 5 – May 19, 2024.

For more information on the First Friday Art Trail, as a program of LHUCA, visit www.ffat.org.

###