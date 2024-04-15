Big 12 Conference Announces Complete Soccer Schedule

IRVING, Texas – Highlighted by the home finale against BYU and the Big 12 opener at TCU, the Big 12 Conference released the entire 2024 Big 12 Soccer schedule, Monday.

Riding high off the programs first Big 12 Conference regular season title, the Red Raiders will open conference play on Sept. 12 when they travel to TCU.

After the game in Fort Worth, the Red Raiders return home on Sept. 19 when they face new Big 12 foe Utah.

Following the Big 12 opener, Tech will hit the road for three games at Oklahoma State (Sept. 22), Kansas State (Sept. 26) and Houston (Sept. 29).

The Red Raiders will follow the three-game road swing with a three-game homestand beginning with an Oct. 4 clash with Baylor and concluding with a Thursday-Sunday weekend against Colorado and Iowa State.

October’s third weekend sends the Red Raiders on the longest road trip of the season, as they will head to West Virginia (Oct. 17) and to Cincinnati (Oct. 20) before closing the season against BYU on Oct. 25.

Following the conclusion of the regular season, the top-12 teams at the end of the regular season will head to Kansas City for the 2024 Sprouts Farmers Market Big 12 Soccer Championship (Oct. 30-Nov. 9) at CPKC Stadium.

