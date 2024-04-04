Big 12 releases 2024 volleyball schedule

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Big 12 Conference released its schedule for the 2024 volleyball season on Thursday. The new 15-team league’s schedule consists of 18 league matches where every team will face each other at least once with four matches being repeated against the same opponent.

This will be the first year of Arizona, Arizona State and Utah being in the conference along with the re-addition of Colorado.

The Red Raiders will open up league play on the road against Utah and BYU on Sept. 26 and 28, respectively. Tech will then host its first home match against Kansas State (Oct. 3) before heading back on the road to face Colorado (Oct. 5).

Tech will then have just one Big 12 match the next week as they host Arizona State (Oct. 12.) The Red Raiders will remain at home as they host TCU (Oct. 16) before going back on the road to face Iowa State (Oct. 18).

The match against the Cyclones marks the beginning of three road matches in a row as they then head to Cincinnati (Oct. 24) followed by a match against West Virginia (Oct. 26).

Tech follows up that road trip with three home games against Kansas (Oct. 30), UCF (Nov. 2) and Baylor (Nov. 6). The Red Raiders will stay in the Lone Star State as they play at Houston (Nov. 9) before coming back to host Iowa State (Nov. 16).

Following that, Tech will again remain in Texas but be on the road as they play Baylor (Nov. 20) and TCU (Nov. 22) before hosting its final two matches of the season against Houston (Nov. 27) and Arizona (Nov. 29).

The Red Raiders will play Baylor, Houston, TCU and Iowa State twice in 2024. Overall, Tech will play nine home games and nine road games during Big 12 play.

Tech will be playing a slate of spring matches beginning on Saturday when they compete in the LCU Spring Tournament.

Release provided by Jay Strader Texas Tech Athletics