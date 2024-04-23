Big 12 To Use TrackMan For 2024 Baseball Season

The Big 12 will utilize TrackMan technology for the 2024 baseball season in its evaluation and training of umpires.

The TrackMan system uses patented Optically Enhanced Radar Tracking (OERT) to deliver accurate results from a single, small system, which is used by all Big 12 schools and over 250 colleges around the country. This system will help in the evaluation of ball and strike calls in both the regular season and the Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship.

“TrackMan provides every Big 12 program with the most robust tracking solution to help with player development, scouting and recruiting,” Trackman senior manager for baseball and softball James Snikeris said. “We are excited to now work directly with the Big 12 conference to provide in-game data to help train and educate umpires. This partnership illustrates the Big 12 Conference commitment to improve the game experience for the student athletes, coaches, and fans. TrackMan is proud to be the exclusive ball tracking provider for one of the top college conferences.”

TrackMan’s stadium tracking unit and portable practice unit are used by all 30 teams in Major League Baseball, the top levels of the amateur game, collegiate summer leagues and is embedded in more than 500 stadiums around the globe.

Release Provided By Big 12 Conference