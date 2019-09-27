Brad Willis of the Murder Etc goes Beyond the Mic

18 years ago a reporter made a call he thought was right and just. Today he’s on the case to find justice. Emmy award winning reporter Brad Willis gives us Murder Etc and goes Beyond the Mic.

I’ve known Brad for nearly 15 years. Though I have heard plenty of stories of crime & punishment, this one chills me to my bones. There are more twists & turns than should be allowed, and I am extremely pleased to have Brad join me Beyond the Mic and introduce you to Murder Etc.

I’ve had great interview opportunities over my 25+ year radio history that never made it to air. Some were due to length others were because of topic.

I decided to flip the table on the rules. Any topic / guest is welcome, but you need to tell a story & must go “Beyond the Mic.”