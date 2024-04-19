96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Chris Janson + The Rock bask in the outdoors in “Whatcha See Is Whatcha Get” video

April 19, 2024 12:30PM CDT
Share
Courtesy of Nashville Harbor Records & Entertainment/Harpeth 60 Records and Kelly Janson

Chris Janson has dropped the music video for “Whatcha See Is Whatcha Get” with surprise guest star and longtime friend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

The lighthearted visualizer opens with Chris hanging at Bass Pro Shops before being mentally transported to the outdoors. There, Chris performs his autobiographical song while having a good time with Dwayne on a classic Ford pickup truck.

“We had a great time making this video. Tons of genuine real fun. From TN to TX, we made it happen,” shares Chris. “Can’t thank DJ enough for starring in it and for being a great friend to me.”

Dwayne says, “We bonded so quickly in a parking lot waiting for our cars to pull around – talking about ‘The Blues Man,’ talking about the Opry…what really moved me was Chris’ humility, his love for not only Country music, which I love as well, but his desire to work hard and take care of his family.”

“He does it with such a grace and style – again, his humility, gratitude and always bringing some fun to the mix made us fast friends and I’m happy to be a part of his video,” adds The Rock.

“Whatcha See Is Whatcha Get” is Chris’ new single, preceded by the #1 hit, “All I Need Is You.” His latest album is 2023’s The Outlaw Side Of Me.

To see Chris at an upcoming tour stop, visit his website.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Cab In A SoloScotty Mccreery
3:03pm
Drinkin Beer Talkin God AmenChase Rice Ft. Florida Georgia Lin
3:01pm
Let Your Boys Be CountryJason Aldean
2:57pm
Red Dirt RoadBrooks & Dunn
2:53pm
Take Her HomeKenny Chesney
2:47pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Unveiling America's Ghost Soldier: A Dive into Military Secrets
2

Tamron Hall on her book 'Watch Where They Hide'
3

Toussaint, Isaacs gain DCTB All-Texas honors
4

Morgan Wallen's Nashville Bar Arrest Could Land Him 'In Jail For Up To 6 Years'
5

New York Teacher Throws Eclipse Party He Promised In 1978