Chris Stapleton rocks with Slash on early Fleetwood Mac cover, “Oh Well”

Chris Stapleton has teamed up with Slash to release a cover of an early Fleetwood Mac song, “Oh Well.”

The track was recorded for the Guns N’ Roses shredder’s upcoming blues album, Orgy of the Damned.

“[Chris’] singing cadence and that drawl that he has for this particular song, in my mind’s eye, it sounded perfect,” Slash tells Rolling Stone. “I had to get his number and cold call him. And he was really gracious about it and really bent over backwards to help me get it done.”

You can listen to the Slash-leton version of “Oh Well” now via digital outlets.

Meanwhile, don’t forget to catch Chris on NBC’s Saturday Night Live alongside Barbie actor Ryan Gosling on Saturday, April 13.

