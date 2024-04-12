96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Chris Stapleton rocks with Slash on early Fleetwood Mac cover, “Oh Well”

April 12, 2024 11:58AM CDT
Share
Disney/Frank Micelotta

Chris Stapleton has teamed up with Slash to release a cover of an early Fleetwood Mac song, “Oh Well.”

The track was recorded for the Guns N’ Roses shredder’s upcoming blues album, Orgy of the Damned.

“[Chris’] singing cadence and that drawl that he has for this particular song, in my mind’s eye, it sounded perfect,” Slash tells Rolling Stone. “I had to get his number and cold call him. And he was really gracious about it and really bent over backwards to help me get it done.”

You can listen to the Slash-leton version of “Oh Well” now via digital outlets.

Meanwhile, don’t forget to catch Chris on NBC’s Saturday Night Live alongside Barbie actor Ryan Gosling on Saturday, April 13.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Wildflowers And Wild HorsesLainey Wilson
1:29pm
Somewhere With YouKenny Chesney
1:26pm
Dirt CheapCody Johnson
1:22pm
You Should Be HereCole Swindell
1:19pm
Next Thing You KnowJordan Davis
1:12pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Unveiling the World of Event Television with Jeff Margolis with 'We’re Live in Five'
2

Unveiling Female Firsts: Bonnie-Jill Laflin's Remarkable Book
3

Red Raiders shine at Big 12 Pro Day
4

Morton to sit out remainder of Texas Tech spring practices
5

Chef Curtis Stone's Culinary Narratives