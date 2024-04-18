96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Chris Young to headline Nashville’s Fourth of July concert

April 18, 2024 12:15PM CDT
Share
Disney/Frank Micelotta

Chris Young is set to headline Nashville’s annual Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4th concert.

Presented by Dr Pepper and held in downtown Nashville, the event will feature performances by the “Famous Friends” hitmaker as well as Christian artist Blessing Offor, genre-blending singer Yola and folk trio Girl Named Tom

Attendees will also be treated to one of the nation’s largest July 4th fireworks shows, which will feature drone light elements that’ll synchronize to the Nashville Symphony’s music.

For more information, head to visitmusiccity.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Im Not PrettyMegan Moroney
3:58pm
Dirt Road AnthemJason Aldean
3:54pm
The PainterCody Johnson
3:47pm
Live Until I DieClay Walker
3:45pm
Thinkin Bout MeMorgan Wallen
3:42pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Chef Curtis Stone's Culinary Narratives
2

Unveiling America's Ghost Soldier: A Dive into Military Secrets
3

Tamron Hall on her book 'Watch Where They Hide'
4

Toussaint, Isaacs gain DCTB All-Texas honors
5

Morgan Wallen's Nashville Bar Arrest Could Land Him 'In Jail For Up To 6 Years'