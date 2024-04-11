City of Lubbock Responds to Inquiries Regarding ‘Aqua Cabana Water Park’

On Wednesday, April 10, 2024, a viral post on Facebook was circulated claiming that the City of Lubbock was too difficult to obtain permits for a potential new water park in the city.

The City of Lubbock would like to clarify that at the time the above referenced post was created, the City of Lubbock had not received any communication from the ‘Aqua Cabana Water Park’ regarding the new business venture, nor had the developer submitted any plans to the City, requested a site plan review with City staff, or requested any permits pertaining to the construction of a potential water park.

In short, nobody had communicated with the City at all regarding plans for ‘Aqua Cabana Water Park’.

The City of Lubbock champions economic growth in our area, and strives to make it easy for developers and entrepreneurs to do business in our community.