City of Lubbock to Begin Water Line Change Out Phase 6

On April 20, 2024, Utility Contractors of America will begin construction on a new 6” PVC water line to replace aging infrastructure and improve water system reliability and water pressures in the affected area. The work will be conducted in the following alleys:

(a) Eastbound Alley off Avenue U between 34th and 35th Street

(b) Alley between Avenue U and Avenue S from 35th to 36th Street

(c) Alley between Avenue U and Avenue S from 36th to 37th Street

(d) Alley between Avenue U and Avenue S from 37th to 38th Street

(e) Alley between Avenue U and Avenue S from 38th to 39th Street

(f) Alley between Avenue U and Avenue S from 39th to 40th Street

(g) Alley between Avenue U and Avenue S from 40th to 41st Street

The project will result in possible traffic delays and detours for traffic along Avenue U and Avenue S between 34th Street and 41st Street.

Residents will be able to dispose of their household garbage using temporary rollout carts provided by the Solid Waste Department as the project progresses and makes the alleys inaccessible. Dumpster service will be restored when the work is completed in the alleys.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area, if possible, and to use extreme caution while driving in the construction zone.