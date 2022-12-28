96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

City Offices to Close in Observance of New Year’s Holiday

December 28, 2022 3:34AM CST
City offices will be closed Monday, January 2, in observance of the New Year’s holiday. Regular business hours will be resume Tuesday, January 3.

Solid Waste

Residential trash:

  • There will be no residential trash pick-up on Monday, January 2. It will be conducted Tuesday/Thursday and Wednesday/Friday, January 3 – 6.

The West Texas Regional Disposal Facility and the Caliche Canyon Landfill will both be closed on Monday, January 2, and will resume normal business hours on Tuesday, January 3.

Drop-Off Recycling Centers will observe normal business hours Monday, January 2.

Libraries
All Lubbock Public Library locations will be closed Sunday, January 1 and Monday, January 2; and will return to normal business hours on Tuesday, January 3.

Municipal Museums
The Buddy Holly Center, Silent Wings Museum, and Garden and Arts Center will be closed Saturday, December 31 – Monday, January 2. Normal business hours at all locations will resume on Tuesday, January 3.

Community Centers
Community Centers will be closed January 2, and will resume normal business hours on Tuesday, January 3.

