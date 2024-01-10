City Offices will be Closed Monday for MLK, Jr. Holiday

City of Lubbock Offices will be closed Monday, January 15, in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. Normal operations will resume Tuesday, January 16.

Residential Trash Collection

Monday residential trash collection will be picked up on Tuesday, and Tuesday’s routes will be picked up on Wednesday.

Recycling/Landfill Operations

City of Lubbock Drop-off Recycling, Citizen Convenience Stations and both landfill facilities will be closed Monday. Normal operations will resume Tuesday.

Libraries

All Lubbock Public Library locations will be closed Monday. Regular hours will resume on Tuesday, January 16.

Cultural Facilities

The Buddy Holly Center, Silent Wings Museum and the Garden & Arts Center will also be closed January 15, with normal hours and operations resuming Tuesday, January 16.

Community Centers

The adult meal program will not be offered on Monday, but will resume normally on Tuesday, January 16.

Parks Facilities

The Burgess-Rushing Tennis Center and Safety City will both be closed on Monday, and will resume regular operating hours on Tuesday.