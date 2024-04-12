Coach Bob Knight Career Accomplishments Bobblehead Unveiled

This morning, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled a limited-edition Bob Knight Career Accomplishments Bobblehead honoring the legendary college basketball coach. The special edition bobblehead is being produced by the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum in conjunction with Knight Legacy. Founded by Coach Knight’s son, Pat Knight, Knight Legacy’s mission is to honor, promote, and preserve the Coach Knight Legacy and the footprint that Hall of Fame Coach Bob Knight made in the history of basketball. Coach Knight passed away at his home in Bloomington surrounded by his family on November 1, 2023, at the age of 83.

Standing on a rectangular basketball court base with BOB KNIGHT and THE GENERAL on each side of an outline of the state of Indiana across the front, the Knight bobblehead is wearing a red sweater and navy pants and pointing to give instructions to his team. The framed backing of the base, which features one of his memorable quotes, “Mental is to physical as four is to one,” also includes a sketch of Knight, replica banners of the three national championships won under Coach Knight, a numerical rundown of Knight’s career accomplishments, and a replica of Knight’s autograph.

The bobbleheads, which will be individually numbered, are only available through the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum’s Online Store and at BobKnight.com. The bobbleheads are available for $40 each plus a flat-rate shipping charge of $8 per order. They are expected to ship in August.

In his coaching career, Knight finished with an overall record of 902-371. The 902 NCAA Division I victories was a record at the time of his retirement, and currently ranks fifth all-time. He is best known for winning three national championships as the head coach of Indiana in 1976, 1981 and 1987. In addition to coaching the Hoosiers from 1971 to 2000, he was also the head coach at Army from 1965 to 1971 and Texas Tech from 2001 to 2008. Other career highlights include 28 NCAA Tournament appearances, five trips to the Final Four, 11 Big Ten regular-season championships, and three Big Ten Coach of the Year awards.

Known as one of college basketball’s most successful and innovative coaches, having popularized the motion offense, Knight also won a National Invitation Tournament championship and 11 Big Ten Conference championships along with his three national titles. Knight received National Coach of the Year honors four times. In 1984, he coached the USA men’s Olympic team to a gold medal, becoming one of only three basketball coaches to win an NCAA title, NIT title and an Olympic gold medal. Knight was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 1991 and was a member of the founding class of the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame in 2006. He was also inducted into the Army Sports Hall of Fame in 2008 and the Indiana Hoosiers Athletics Hall of Fame in 2009.

When asked about the bobblehead, Pat Knight said, “Knight Legacy is excited to be partnering with the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame again to launch this one of a kind bobblehead highlighting my father’s career achievements and preserving his legacy. Being the last team to go undefeated in 1976 is something talked about at this time every year and something Coach was very proud of for this team reaching their full potential and accomplishing their goal.”

“We’re thrilled to be teaming up with Knight Legacy to add this very special bobblehead of Coach Knight to the collection,” National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said. “One of the most successful coaches in history, ‘The General’ has a list of career accomplishments worthy of a special bobblehead, and this bobblehead will be a must-have for fans!”

The Bob Knight Career Accomplishments Bobblehead is the latest featuring the Hall of Famer. Other previously released bobbleheads include one of a standing Knight wearing his signature red sweater, and another commemorating his infamous chair-throwing incident that occurred during a game in the 1984-85 season. The red sweater bobblehead is sold out, while the chair-throwing bobblehead is still available.

