Conner Smith on first ACM Awards nomination: “I’m just so grateful”

April 9, 2024 1:00PM CDT
Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

Conner Smith is beaming with gratitude for his career-first ACM Awards nomination.

“Honestly, it’s just kind of sinking in right now, but I’m just so grateful,” Conner says in an Instagram video of his New Male Artist of the Year nod.

“Thank you guys for voting for us, thank you guys for the nomination. ACMs, thank you for having us in the conversation,” he continues. “The other names on the list of artists are guys I just love as a fan and respect as songwriters and as humans, too. So, really grateful and it’s really cool to be in the conversation.”

“Once again, it’s kind of sinking in,” adds Conner. “It’s a big week, I’m getting married in a few days. And so to throw a little ACM nomination in this exciting week is pretty cool.”

ERNEST, Kameron Marlowe, Dylan Scott and Nate Smith are also nominated for New Male Artist of the Year.

The 59th Academy of Country Music Awards will stream live on Prime Video May 16.

Conner’s debut album, Smoky Mountains, arrived in January and features “Creek Will Rise” and the Hailey Whitters-assisted “Roulette on the Heart,” which will serve as Conner’s next single at country radio.
 

