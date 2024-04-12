Cooks Garage is a Fan of Country Music

Lubbock, Texas – Are you a Lubbock resident and a fan of country music? If you said yes, then you’re in for a treat.

The famous cooks garage located at 11002 U-S 87, has hosted some of the best country music has to offer.

Featuring performances by Cody Johnson, Willie Nelson, and Pecas and the Rooftops, Cook’s Garage promises an unforgettable experience.

In the coming weeks, Cook’s Garage will showcase a lineup including Midland, Willie Nelson, Aaron Watson, Bailey Zimmerman, and Cotton Fest 2024.

Aaron Watson is set to take the stage tomorrow at 8:30 PM, followed by Midland on Friday, Willie Nelson on April 17th, Bailey Zimmerman on April 25th, and Cotton Fest on June 27th.

All of these concerts offer reasonable pricing, with Cotton Fest topping the list at $70 and Willie Nelson tickets priced at $65.

Don’t miss out on the fun! For any inquiries, visit https://cooksgarage.us/.