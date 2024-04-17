Corey Kent’s dropping “Rust” on Friday

Corey Kent is set to release a new track, “Rust,” on Friday.

The announcement arrived via Corey’s Instagram alongside a reveal of the song’s cover art.

“‘Rust’ drops this Friday! My super talented wife took this photo & it perfectly embodies the song. So excited to finally get this one to y’all,” Corey captioned his post, which featured a close-up picture of an elderly couple’s wrinkled hands on a horse.

Corey’s Sony Music Nashville debut album, Blacktop, arrived in June. The 10-track spawned the chart-topping lead single, “Wild as Her.”

To catch Corey on Parker McCollum‘s ongoing Burn It Down Tour, head to coreykentofficial.com.

