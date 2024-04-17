96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Corey Kent’s dropping “Rust” on Friday

April 17, 2024 10:15AM CDT
Share
Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

Corey Kent is set to release a new track, “Rust,” on Friday.

The announcement arrived via Corey’s Instagram alongside a reveal of the song’s cover art.

“‘Rust’ drops this Friday! My super talented wife took this photo & it perfectly embodies the song. So excited to finally get this one to y’all,” Corey captioned his post, which featured a close-up picture of an elderly couple’s wrinkled hands on a horse.

Corey’s Sony Music Nashville debut album, Blacktop, arrived in June. The 10-track spawned the chart-topping lead single, “Wild as Her.” 

To catch Corey on Parker McCollum‘s ongoing Burn It Down Tour, head to coreykentofficial.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

What My World Spins AroundJordan Davis
3:12pm
Dont Take Her Shes All I GotTracy Byrd
3:09pm
Where It EndsBailey Zimmerman
3:06pm
Take My NameParmalee
3:03pm
ToesZac Brown Band
2:59pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Chef Curtis Stone's Culinary Narratives
2

Unveiling America's Ghost Soldier: A Dive into Military Secrets
3

Tamron Hall on her book 'Watch Where They Hide'
4

Toussaint, Isaacs gain DCTB All-Texas honors
5

Morton to sit out remainder of Texas Tech spring practices