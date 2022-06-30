Couple Surprises Uber Driver With Garth Brooks Concert Ticket

A couple traveled from Columbus, Georgia to Alabama to attend a Garth Brooks concert. They were supposed to attend the concert with another friend but they canceled at the last minute. Once they got to Alabama they decided to catch an Uber to the stadium. And that is when they met Uber driver Vicky who also happened to be a big Garth Brooks fan. After some convincing, Vicky accepted the couple’s offer of the free ticket. They posted the story on their social media and it went viral. Uber Driver Vicky said, I can’t believe I was inside the stadium. I’m just a country girl at heart. A country girl that lived a dream.