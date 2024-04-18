Courtney Little, Cole Swindell’s Fiancee, Shares Her Bridal Shower Photos

Cole Swindell is officially tying the knot with his now fiancée, Courtney Little. Recently, Little shared beautiful photos from her dream-come-true bridal shower at Fleurish Greenhouse in North Carolina.

Little posted the photos on Instagram and said in the caption, “All in the details 🕊️ a dream come true to have my bridal shower right in my hometown at the dreamiest venue”, and tagged the greenhouse as well as her photographer, Natalie Keith.

This post was made a little after another post Little made about her mom and sister helping with the set up. On the Instagram post, Little captioned, “A day I’ll never forget…”, and also tagged the greenhouse and her photographer for this post while confirming more details to come.

Cole Swindell made sure to comment towards his bride with, “What a bride! Love you babe💍”.