Damage control training aboard the USS New York with Lubbock Sailor

231211-N-UF626-1179, ATLANTIC OCEAN – U.S. Navy Damage Controlman 2nd Class William Higgins, from Lubbock, Texas, communicates a message to a repair locker with a handheld radio during a damage control drill aboard the San Antonio class amphibious transport dock USS New York (LPD-21), Dec. 11, 2023. New York was underway in support of an integrated training operation with the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jesse Turner)