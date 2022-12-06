96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Dan & Shay’s Shay Mooney On Why He Decided to Lose Weight

December 6, 2022 10:56AM CST
Shay Mooney posted a montage of his weight loss journey to Dan + Shay’s “One Direction” on social media.   The clip shows Mooney’s weight loss, from mirror selfies to home family footage to work with his duo partner Dan Smyers. The singer says the lifestyle shift has made him happier.  “It’s weird not recognizing yourself,” he reflects in the caption of his post. “I got to a place mentally and physically that I will never go again.”  Mooney’s caption thanked “the people in my life that helped me make a change.” He also stated that he wanted the change and “never felt more alive.” Jake Owens and his bandmate Dan Smyers praised Mooney for his hard work.

 

