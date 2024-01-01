Do You Have New Year’s Resolutions?
January 1, 2024 8:00AM CST
It’s officially 2024, and many have started, or at least have made, a new year’s resolution list for the new year. Maybe this was you last year, and maybe you are continuing the trend this year. Either way, check out the list below of the top five new year’s resolutions for 2023, and see if one or more was one of your resolutions last year, or if some are this year:
Number one: Eat healthier
Number two: Exercise more
Number three: Read more
Number four: Spend time with family and friends
Number five: Save money
Click here to check out more new year’s resolutions from last year, and add them to your list for this year!
