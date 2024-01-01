96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Do You Have New Year’s Resolutions?

January 1, 2024 8:00AM CST
Share
Getty Images

It’s officially 2024, and many have started, or at least have made, a new year’s resolution list for the new year. Maybe this was you last year, and maybe you are continuing the trend this year. Either way, check out the list below of the top five new year’s resolutions for 2023, and see if one or more was one of your resolutions last year, or if some are this year:

Number one: Eat healthier

Number two: Exercise more

Number three: Read more

Number four: Spend time with family and friends

Number five: Save money

Click here to check out more new year’s resolutions from last year, and add them to your list for this year!

More about:
963 KLLL
KLLL
Live Local Lubbock
Lubbock

Recently Played

ChevroletDustin Lynch (feat. Jelly Roll)
3:45am
Blue TacomaRussell Dickerson
3:42am
Gone CountryAlan Jackson
3:38am
What My World Spins AroundJordan Davis
3:34am
Product OfLewis Brice
3:32am
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Gabby Barrett Responds To Claims Her Marriage Is 'Ruining Her Career'
2

City of Lubbock Accepting Applications for Various Boards, Committees
3

City Offices will be Closed for Christmas Holiday
4

Texas Tech secures another top-25 class on Signing Day
5

City of Lubbock Rescinds Boil Water Notice