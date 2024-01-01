Do You Have New Year’s Resolutions?

It’s officially 2024, and many have started, or at least have made, a new year’s resolution list for the new year. Maybe this was you last year, and maybe you are continuing the trend this year. Either way, check out the list below of the top five new year’s resolutions for 2023, and see if one or more was one of your resolutions last year, or if some are this year:

Number one: Eat healthier

Number two: Exercise more

Number three: Read more

Number four: Spend time with family and friends

Number five: Save money

