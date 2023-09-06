96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

September 6, 2023 9:32AM CDT
Dustin Lynch Serenades Girl During Concert
Getty Images

Most of us remember our first concert and the excitement that we felt and singing our hearts out to every song lyric.    One girl has an even better story to go along with her first concert experience.   Harlynn is a kindergarten student who got to sing with Dustin Lynch.    This weekend, Lynch had a concert at the Du Quoin State Fair. Lynch pulled a group of kids on stage, who had made posters. He took the time to take photos with each of them and give them autographs.   Then, the country superstar kept Harlynn on stage. Her poster said, “My First Concert Because I’m a Good Girl.” The singer held her hand and the two sang his hit song “Good Girl.”

Dustin Lynch loves to do this!

 

