End of the Year Celebration with Tech Pom

By: Julissa Garcia / Alpha Media Intern

As my time on the Texas Tech Pom Squad has officially come to an end, I am so grateful for all of the opportunities and experiences that I have been blessed with from my 4 years on this incredible program. Tuesday, April 2 was a special night for Tech Pom, as our end of the year banquet and celebration took place from 6:00-9:00 p.m. at Cagle’s Steak 7 BBQ.

The night was as special and perfect as a banquet could be. This night started off with lots of pictures taken with every member and coach on this year’s pom squad. After everyone settled in and ordered food, we watched a very meaningful and thoughtful slideshow from our year with pictures from the very beginning of the season. This slideshow had many laughs and acknowledgments of gratitude from all of our accomplishments that we went through together as a team this year.

The seniors were gifted their shadow box with their uniform from football games with a gold name plate and a picture from the season. This is such a special gift that every senior who goes though the program for 4 years is gifted, along with their Lucchese boots. We were also gifted a scrapbook which included pages from each person on the team filled with pictures and notes. Several of the non-seniors recorded special voice overs for each of the seniors to share their gratitude for how we have impacted them and this program. The night finished with a small award ceremony that was voted on by the team.

This was a great way to end my collegiate dance career and I could not be more blessed to have these people in my life as teammates and my second family. This program has helped shape me into the dancer and person I am today, and I am so grateful for everything from these past 4 years with Tech Pom.