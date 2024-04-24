96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

ERNEST takes ‘Jimmy Kimmel’ to “Dallas”

April 24, 2024 11:30AM CDT
Share
DISNEY/Lorenzo Bevilaqua

ERNEST appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! as a musical guest on Tuesday.
 
With a trucker hat and a black jacket with a small embossed Tennessee flag, ERNEST performed “Why Dallas” from his latest album, NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE.

“Why, Dallas, did you take her from me?/ Everything was fine out here in Nashville, Tennessee/ We went from chasing Amarillo/ Now I’m chasing memories/ I’m wondering, why did you take her from me?” ERNEST sings in the jubilant heartbreak number’s chorus.

@jimmykimmellive [check mark emoji]. Idk how many times there’s been a Texas swing song on this show… but by God, there is tonight,” ERNEST captioned his Instagram post, which featured a close-up shot of him and Jimmy Kimmel.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE arrived earlier in April and features 26 songs, including collabs with Morgan Wallen, Jelly Roll and Lainey Wilson.

To see ERNEST at a show near you, visit his website.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

White HorseChris Stapleton
2:05pm
Die A Happy ManThomas Rhett
2:01pm
Shes Somebodys DaughterDrew Baldridge
1:57pm
Knee DeepZac Brown Band
1:54pm
ChevroletDustin Lynch (feat. Jelly Roll)
1:45pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

New York Teacher Throws Eclipse Party He Promised In 1978
2

Steven McBee Jr. Shares Secrets of 'The McBee Dynasty'
3

George Strait Set To Break Yet Another Record
4

Toussaint, Isaacs gain DCTB All-Texas honors
5

Unveiling the Mind of E.A. Aymar: A Journey Through 'When She Left'