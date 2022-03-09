‘Everyone Is Cheating at Wordle’ and These Are Most Guilty States

Say it isn’t so–people are cheating on World? A recent study by data compiler Wordfinderx, found that online searches increased 196% since The New York Times acquired Wordle. The study found, cheating for the game is at an all-time high and only growing. Per the study, New Hampshire has cheated on the game the most, with Rhode Island, Vermont, Washington D.C., and Massachusetts rounding out the top five. The most popular time to look up the answer was between 7 and 8 a.m., and the words that seemingly stumped the highest number of players were “swill” and “aroma”.
Are you an honest Wordle player or do you cheat just a lil bit?