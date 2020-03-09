      Weather Alert

Family and Relationship Therapist Spirit from “Love Goals” on OWN

Mar 8, 2020 @ 7:39pm

Her favorite guilty pleasure is cookie dough ice cream. She likes playing Candy Crush for relaxation. There is NOTHING better than the smell of eucalyptus and cucumber. Family & relationship therapist & host of the new series Love Goals on the Oprah Winfrey Network Spirit goes Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon.

I’ve had great interview opportunities over my 25+ year radio history that never made it to air. Some were due to length others were because of topic.

I decided to flip the table on the rules. Any topic / guest is welcome, but you need to tell a story & must go “Beyond the Mic.”

