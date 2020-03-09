Family and Relationship Therapist Spirit from “Love Goals” on OWN
Her favorite guilty pleasure is cookie dough ice cream. She likes playing Candy Crush for relaxation. There is NOTHING better than the smell of eucalyptus and cucumber. Family & relationship therapist & host of the new series Love Goals on the Oprah Winfrey Network Spirit goes Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon.
I’ve had great interview opportunities over my 25+ year radio history that never made it to air. Some were due to length others were because of topic.
I decided to flip the table on the rules. Any topic / guest is welcome, but you need to tell a story & must go “Beyond the Mic.”