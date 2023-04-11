96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Filmmaker April Wright Grew Up In a Roller Rink But Goes “Back to the Drive-In”

April 11, 2023 12:18AM CDT
Back to the Drive-In

April Wright is an opinionated wordsmith who was misses Pontiac Firebirds, loves Guns ‘N Roses “Night Train” and has to have Raisinettes. She carries a torch for your neighborhood drive-in. Director of “Back to the Drive-in” takes a Beyond the Mic Short Cut.

Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon is the conversation series where actors, artists, authors, and more go deeper than a traditional interview. They go “Beyond the Mic”.

