From Childhood Theatre to Hamilton: An Inspiring Journey with Jen Sese

July 11, 2023 2:06PM CDT
American Theatre Guild

Discover Broadway star Jen Sese’s journey to her roles in Hamilton. From her childhood plays to touring experiences, recovery from surgery, and the power of her heritage. Hear about dreams, favorite national parks, and more Beyond the Mic.

Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon is the conversation series where actors, artists, authors, and more go deeper than a traditional interview. They go “Beyond the Mic”.

