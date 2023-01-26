96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Garth Brooks Wants To Make Scalping Illegal

January 26, 2023 11:31AM CST
Share
Garth Brooks Wants To Make Scalping Illegal

Several artists are speaking out now that Ticket Master is being investigated.  Hearings proceeded, with artists and experts testifying  Garth Brooks submitted a letter in support of Live Nation to Congress. In it, he called for Congress to make scalping illegal.  He said, “The crush of bots during an on-sale is a huge reason for program failure NO MATTER WHO THE TICKET SELLING COMPANY IS. And the one who ALWAYS pays for this atrocity is the customer, the LAST one on whom that burden should fall.”  Many artists testified that Live Nation owns too many venues and has too much power, but they say they own only 5% of U.S. event venues.

 

More about:
963KLLL
Country News
KLLL
Lubbock

Recently Played

Dirt On My BootsJon Pardi
6:04pm
Heart Like A TruckLainey Wilson
6:00pm
There Goes My LifeKenny Chesney
5:56pm
No BodyBlake Shelton
5:53pm
DustEli Young Band
5:45pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Man Brings Wife Back To Life……Sorta
2

Luke Combs Wrote A Song For Gabby Barrett's Next Album
3

71st Annual Pancake Festival
4

Blake Shelton’s New Multilevel Experience Breaks Ground On The Las Vegas Strip
5

Driver Steps Out Of Car Moments Before It's Crushed By Boulder