Garth Brooks Wants To Make Scalping Illegal

Several artists are speaking out now that Ticket Master is being investigated. Hearings proceeded, with artists and experts testifying Garth Brooks submitted a letter in support of Live Nation to Congress. In it, he called for Congress to make scalping illegal. He said, “The crush of bots during an on-sale is a huge reason for program failure NO MATTER WHO THE TICKET SELLING COMPANY IS. And the one who ALWAYS pays for this atrocity is the customer, the LAST one on whom that burden should fall.” Many artists testified that Live Nation owns too many venues and has too much power, but they say they own only 5% of U.S. event venues.