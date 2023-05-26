Granger Smith Admits Music Never Felt The Same After His Son River Died

When Granger Smith announced his exit from country music earlier this year in order to pursue ministry, many wondered why he would just walk away. “For all of last year, I didn’t have any plans of leaving,” Smith said in a recent backstage interview at Joe’s Live just outside of Chicago. “I just knew things were changing fast.” “As an artist, you have to release singles and record singles and then you have to go support them. After (the loss of) River, I lost the endurance to put up with that,” continues Smith, whose son died in June of 2019 following a tragic drowning accident. “And I thought, if I don’t have the endurance, this is going to kill me.” Now, Smith finds himself putting his total trust into a higher power that he says has led him to the decision to give up music, at least for now. “I don’t have aspirations of leading a megachurch or having a massive revival. I just want to surrender and serve.”