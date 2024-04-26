96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Here’s what you need to know about Keith + Lainey’s duet

April 26, 2024 1:15PM CDT
We’ve finally got a title and release date for Keith Urban and Lainey Wilson‘s much-teased-about duet.

The track’s titled “GO HOME W U,” and it’s dropping Friday, May 3.

Keith announced the highly anticipated details on Friday alongside a snippet of the uptempo song and a reveal of its cover art.

“I won’t lie, yes I had more than a few/ You know, I shouldn’t be drivin’/ I think I should probably go home with you/ Take me home,” Keith and Lainey sing in the upbeat number.

You can presave “GO HOME W U” now to hear it as soon as it releases.

