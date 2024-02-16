Illuminance 2024 Call for Entry

Illuminance is a national competitive exhibition featuring photographic work from across the nation, and beyond. The Fine Arts Program of the Buddy Holly Center is committed to the promotion of contemporary visual arts and educational programs.

This show’s theme, Life in Motion, was decided upon by Juror Don Toothaker. Photography has long been used to capture motion in still images. Every photographer strives to communicate the beauty of the world through the photographs they produce. A simple image can be the architect of the story the photographer is trying to tell.

Entry fees:

One to three works: $30

Each additional work: $5 (non-refundable)

Artists are not limited in the number of entries they may submit. Credit card payments will be processed by phone. Call 806-775-3562 10 am to 5 pm CST, Tue-Fri. Checks may be submitted via regular mail. Receipts will be scanned and emailed to entrants.

Awards:

Best of show $750

First Place $500

Second Place $300

Third Place $200

How to submit work:

Email digital images to: [email protected] with an inventory list that includes your name, mailing address, and phone number as well as title, media, and printed dimensions of each entry. Please save in JPG format, 300dpi, no larger than 750 pixels/5 inches in any direction.

Shipping:

Accepted work should be sent ready to hang, packed in sturdy, reusable containers (no Styrofoam peanuts, please). Work will be insured by the Buddy Holly Center during the exhibition, but artists are responsible for shipping insurance. Arrangements for shipping to and from the Buddy Holly Center are the responsibility of the artist.

Calendar:

April 10

Submissions and entry fee due

May 10

Notification of accepted works

July 23

Accepted works must be delivered

August 2

Opening reception, presentation of awards, and gallery talk with juror Don Toothaker.

September 14

Show closes

For more information please call (806) 775-3567 or email [email protected]. You can also visit our website at www.buddyhollycenter.org.

