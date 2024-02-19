Introducing Nektar Juice Bar

Coming soon is the all new Nectar Juice Bar in Lubbock! Nectar Juice Bar is the new stop for smoothies, açaí bowls, juices, and more!

One can try the PB&J smoothie, a blend of peanut butter, banana, dates, homemade cashew milk, agave nectar, and strawberry chia jam, or the Tropical Cooler smoothie, a mix of spinach, kale, pineapple, banana, and coconut water and flakes.

Not a smoothie person? Try the Acai Banana Berry Bowl, mixed with açaí, strawberry, blueberry, banana, pineapple, and cashew milk and topped with granola, strawberries, blueberries, and bananas, or the Toxin Flush juice, a mix of spinach, parsley, red apple, lemon, and ginger.

For a view at Nektar Juice Bar’s full menu, visit here.

Nektar Juice Bar is to be determined for when opening and will be located at 8201 off Quaker.