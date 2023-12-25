96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Introducing Smalls Sliders

December 25, 2023 8:00AM CST
Share
What's New

Opening late in 2024 is Lubbock’s all new hamburger stop for fast food, Smalls Sliders.

At Smalls Sliders, one can enjoy sliders paired with waffle fries and a drink; sliders come in selections of one, two, three, and four sliders to a meal.

Smalls Sliders is unique with their signature sauce, Smauce, placed on the sliders, and their spicy queso for dipping.

Smalls also offers individual sliders, grilled cheeses, shakes, and party packs.

For more on what Smalls Sliders has to offer, visit here.

The location of Smalls Sliders is to be determined.

More about:
963 KLLL
KLLL
Live Local Lubbock
Lubbock

Recently Played

White HorseChris Stapleton
2:25pm
My MariaBrooks & Dunn
2:22pm
Heart Like A TruckLainey Wilson
2:19pm
I Can Feel ItKane Brown
2:16pm
LadyBrett Young
2:09pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Riding the 'Joyride' Wave: Karina Rykman
2

Luke Combs Responds With Kindness After $250k Fan Lawsuit
3

Pickles & Diet Coke Dominated Delivery Orders In 2023
4

Doritos Booze Is Coming...
5

Texas Tech Defender Hannah Anderson Named Finalist for Women’s Soccer Honda Sport Award