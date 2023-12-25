Introducing Smalls Sliders

Opening late in 2024 is Lubbock’s all new hamburger stop for fast food, Smalls Sliders.

At Smalls Sliders, one can enjoy sliders paired with waffle fries and a drink; sliders come in selections of one, two, three, and four sliders to a meal.

Smalls Sliders is unique with their signature sauce, Smauce, placed on the sliders, and their spicy queso for dipping.

Smalls also offers individual sliders, grilled cheeses, shakes, and party packs.

The location of Smalls Sliders is to be determined.