It’s a “Good Day” when Russell Dickerson announces new music

April 11, 2024 2:00PM CDT
Russell Dickerson is set to drop a new song, “Good Day To Have a Great Day,” on May 3.

While not much is known about the song yet, Russell did share its cover art: a picture of him standing on a bed wearing a white tank top and striped shorts.

“IT’S A GOOD DAY TO HAVE A GREAT FREAKING DAY because… 5.3,” Ryan announced on X, formerly known as Twitter. 

Russell’s latest album is his 2022 self-titled record, which received the deluxe treatment with live recordings and acoustic renditions in 2023 as The Afterparty Deluxe.

This summer, Russell will open for Sam Hunt on his Locked Up Tour. For tickets and a full list of dates, visit Sam’s website.

“Good Day To Have a Great Day” is available for presave now.

