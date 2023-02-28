96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

James Oblak from “Legally Blonde: The Musical” on Auditioning Before Shows Friday – Sunday at Buddy Holly Hall

February 28, 2023 12:31AM CST
Share
James Oblak from “Legally Blonde: The Musical” on Auditioning Before Shows Friday – Sunday at Buddy Holly Hall
James Oblak / Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon

His unique talents developed from being disruptive when he was younger, but don’t call him Jimmy. He relates to Lucy the Slut and drives his mother crazy by leaving the bathroom moist. James Oblak is Warner in Legally Blonde the Musical on tour. James goes Beyond the Mic.

Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon is the conversation series where actors, artists, authors, and more go deeper than a traditional interview. They go “Beyond the Mic”.

More about:
Actor
Beyond the Mic
Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon
Cleveland
Fire Island
James Oblak
Legally Blonde
Musical
New York
Sean Dillon
Theater
Warner

Recently Played

Greatest Love StoryLanco
10:53am
Good Day For LivingJoe Nichols
10:50am
Drinkin ProblemMidland
10:43am
Heart Like A TruckLainey Wilson
10:40am
Somewhere On A BeachDierks Bentley
10:37am
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

KLLL is Listening to YOU!
2

Kelly Clarkson Reveals the Best—And Worst—Parts About Working With Blake Shelton
3

509 Drink Shop
4

Chase Stokes Opens Up About How He Feels About Kelsea Ballerini
5

Get Signed Up at Ron Hoover RV to Win A Trip to See Morgan Wallen in Austin