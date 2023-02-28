James Oblak from “Legally Blonde: The Musical” on Auditioning Before Shows Friday – Sunday at Buddy Holly Hall

James Oblak / Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon

His unique talents developed from being disruptive when he was younger, but don’t call him Jimmy. He relates to Lucy the Slut and drives his mother crazy by leaving the bathroom moist. James Oblak is Warner in Legally Blonde the Musical on tour. James goes Beyond the Mic.

Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon is the conversation series where actors, artists, authors, and more go deeper than a traditional interview. They go “Beyond the Mic”.