James Oblak from “Legally Blonde: The Musical” on Auditioning Before Shows Friday – Sunday at Buddy Holly Hall
February 28, 2023 12:31AM CST
James Oblak / Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon
His unique talents developed from being disruptive when he was younger, but don’t call him Jimmy. He relates to Lucy the Slut and drives his mother crazy by leaving the bathroom moist. James Oblak is Warner in Legally Blonde the Musical on tour. James goes Beyond the Mic.
