Jana Kramer Finally Feels ‘Respected’ In New Relationship After NFL Pro Ex Cheated With Multiple Women

May 10, 2023 10:45AM CDT
Jana Kramer holds this to be true, “I always say I’m an OK singer, I’m an OK actress, but I’m a great mom.”  Kramer feels respected in her new relationship with Allan Russell after a tumultuous 2021, where she filed for divorce from Mike Caussin due to his infidelities.  “He’s a great guy,” Kramer said of Russell. “I think what’s different in this relationship is there’s just so much respect, and I’ve never been so respected in a relationship, and with that comes so much love.”

 

