Jana Kramer Finally Feels ‘Respected’ In New Relationship After NFL Pro Ex Cheated With Multiple Women

Jana Kramer holds this to be true, “I always say I’m an OK singer, I’m an OK actress, but I’m a great mom.” Kramer feels respected in her new relationship with Allan Russell after a tumultuous 2021, where she filed for divorce from Mike Caussin due to his infidelities. “He’s a great guy,” Kramer said of Russell. “I think what’s different in this relationship is there’s just so much respect, and I’ve never been so respected in a relationship, and with that comes so much love.”