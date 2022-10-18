Jason Aldean Concertgoers Boo Maren Morris’ Name Before Morgan Wallen Makes Surprise Appearance

Jason Aldean’s fans weren’t pleased when the singer mentioned Maren Morris’ name during his concert in Nashville. It’s unclear if Aldean was trolling Morris, but he told the audience he was thinking of bringing a special guest to the stage and said, “I have some friends in town; I could call Luke Bryan. I could call Kane Brown. See if Kenny Chesney’s here and not at the beach.” Then he mentioned Morris, and the crowd booed. Aldean had a confused look on his face, as if he didn’t know why the crowd was booing the singer. Ultimately Aldean brought out Morgan Wallen to the cheers of the fans. Morris was very critical of Aldean’s wife after she tweeted, “I’d really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase. I love this girly life,” to which Morris responded with, “so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human, sell your clip-ins and zip it, Insurrection Barbie.”