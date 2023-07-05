Joey Chestnut Wins Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest For 16th Time

Joey Chestnut has done it again. The competitive eating legend won the annual Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest for the 16th time on Tuesday, tossing down 62 hot dogs in ten minutes. While he wasn’t able to beat his world record of 76 dogs, he finished well ahead of second-place contestant Geoffrey Esper. This year’s contest was delayed by more than two hours due to a lightning storm.

