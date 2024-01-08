Jon Pardi & Wife Summer Are Expecting Baby No. 2

Jon Pardi’s family is expanding. The singer and his wife, Summer, announced that she’s pregnant with her second child on social media on Sunday (Jan. 7th.) “Good thing we have that extra guest room,” Summer writes in the caption of her post. “We can’t wait to fill this home with all the love from our little family of four.” The couple didn’t share any further details about their baby-to-be. In the video, their 11-month-old daughter Presley is holding a pair of pink stuffed animals as she holds up the sonogram, though it’s not clear if this is intended as a hint that baby No. 2 is another girl.

If you’re a parent, what was the hardest adjustment for you after bringing a new baby home?